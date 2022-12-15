Darren Aronofsky wants to make one of his best movies into a musical

Darren Aronofsky’s films have almost all been controversial – from Requiem for a Dream, to The Fountain, to Mother! – and his latest, The Whale, is no exception. It says a lot about him as a filmmaker that probably his two most mainstream films as The Wrestler (which earned Mickey Rourke a Lead Actor Oscar nomination), and Black Swan (which Natalie Portman won an Oscar for). And now, Aronofsky is working on adapting Black Swan into a musical – fun for all the family!

In a recent interview with The AV Club, Aronofsky said; “We’re trying to do the Black Swan musical.” When asked if he meant on Broadway, or a movie musical, Aronofsky replied; “We’ll see what happens. But we’re working on it.”

He added; “I’ve talked to many people about it. And I’ve come close to a few ideas. It’s a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do?”

“I think Hamilton was brilliant because Lin-Manuel Miranda fused hip-hop with musical music. And so he had this breakthrough that was really brilliant. But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge. But I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about it. And hopefully one day I could figure something out.”

Trying to imagine Black Swan, which is essentially a psychological horror movie, as a musical is certainly hard – but it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been done before. There have been unusual movie musicals such as London Road, which is based on the real-life Ipswich Murders and stars Olivia Colman and Tom Hardy. It’s real – look it up!

