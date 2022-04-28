The Walking Dead star Melissa McBride exits Carol and Daryl spin-off

Melissa McBride has left the Carol and Daryl-focused The Walking Dead spin-off. According to TV Line, McBride, who plays Carol, has left the zombie focused TV series over a logistical dispute. In a statement AMC, the studio behind the show, said it knows fans will be disappointed by the news but added it hopes Carol will return in the future.

“Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe,” an AMC spokesperson told TVLine. “Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spinoff focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year.

“Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time,” the statement continued. “We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but The Walking Dead Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways, and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future.”

The spin-off will now focus exclusively on the Norman Reedus character Daryl. The Carol and Daryl spin-off was announced all the way back in 2020. Speaking at the time, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said she was thrilled to continue the story of the badass best friends.

“It’s bittersweet to bring [the flagship series] to an end,” Kang said. “But I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career, and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

If you love The Walking Dead check out our guide to the best zombie movies.