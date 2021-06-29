The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark gets first trailer

The first trailer for The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark has dropped online. The movie will serve as both an origin story for the most infamous TV gangster of all time, Tony Soprano, while also filling us in on the backstory of Christopher’s dad Dickie Moltasanti.

According to the official plot description, the film will follow a young Anthony Soprano (Michael Gandolfini) as he grows up during one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history. Along the way, he’ll face off against rival gangsters rise up who want to challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly fractured city.

Caught in the middle of it all this turmoil is Tony’s beloved uncle Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), who “struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities” while also unintentionally shaping his nephew into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later see rule over Jersey. Don’t worry if you’ve never seen an episode of The Sopranos in your life, though, David Chase and the other creators have been very clear. You don’t need to have seen the original series to enjoy the film.

Written and produced by The Sopranos’ creator David Chase, the film is directed by Alan Taylor, who worked on several episodes of the hit TV show.

The cast includes Vera Farmiga, Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Magnussen, Ray Liotta, John Magaro and Michela De Rossi. Poignantly the younger Tony Soprano will be played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael.

The Many Saints of Newark hits UK cinemas on October 22, 2021.