The Shining axe used by Jack Nicholson up for auction

Thanks to the power of auction, you have the chance to pay extortionate prices for unique horror movie memorabilia. If you love Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining – and really, who doesn’t? – you can bid on the axe Jack Nicholson wields in the thriller movie‘s third act.

Online auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll has the prop tool Nicholson uses in the film. The axe comes framed with a special The Shining backboard, with a selection of shots of Nicholson, a plate describing the contents, and the axe itself, looking slightly used, but still clearly intact. A letter from NORANK Engineering, a body of engineers that work in the entertainment industry, authenticates the item as of June 8, 1989.

If you’d like to add this piece to your collection, you’ll need a pretty penny – at time of writing, bidding is at $60,000, with the estimate running to $90,000. Three bids have been made, but there’s over a week left, so expect competition to heat up as we get closer to the axe selling.

Released in 1988, The Shining is commonly regarded as one of the best movies ever made. Based on the Stephen King book, it follows Jack Torrance (Nicholson), who becomes the caretaker to the Overlook Hotel. After moving his family to the remote location, ghosts in the building cause him to suffer a psychological break and try to murder his wife Wendy (Shelly Duvall), and his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd).

The axe lets a lot of work through the film, including the well-known “Here’s Johnny” scene, where Jack bashes his way through a door with Wendy trapped on the other side. Jack is truly terrifying in the backhalf of the picture, and swinging this implement is a genuine facet of that.