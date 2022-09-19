The Shining twins were in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II

On September 8 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Following her death, the Queen’s coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, where it lay in state for four days. The public was invited to come and view the casket and pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Unsurprisingly several famous faces decided to make the trip to pay tribute to the former monarch. Most notably, David Beckham was praised for not using his VIP status to skip the queue and instead stood in line with the general public for a reported 12 hours.

Other celebs who joined the queue were athlete Kelly Holmes, TV presenter Sharon Osbourne, and Tim Vine, star of comedy series like Not Going Out. However, two celebrities who went under most people’s radar were Lisa and Louise Burns, who played the Grady Twins in the iconic horror movie, The Shining.

The Burns twins shared a photo of themselves from the crowd on Twitter.

Check out their photo below:

The twins are best known for tormenting poor Danny Torrance, offering to play with him “forever and ever”. The ghostly duo were eventually banished by Danny but returned in the sequel when the younger Torrance (now played by Ewan McGregor) freed them to stop the True Knot leader, Rose the Hat.

