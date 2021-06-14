The Morning Show gets season two trailer and release date

Breaking news! Apple TV+ has just debuted the first trailer for the second season of The Morning Show. Not only that, it’s been confirmed that the ten new episodes will premiere on Friday, September 17, 2021, although it’s terrible news for binge-watchers as the episodes are airing weekly (some things are worth waiting for).

Season two picks up right where the first left off, with the team reeling from Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reece Witherspoon) on-air expose of the toxic culture at UBA, and the series will deal with the fallout of their dramatic revelations. The main cast members are all confirmed to return for the new season, including Steve Carrell, Billy Crudup, and Tom Irwin.

There’ll also be a few new faces joining UBA, including Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind, Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board, Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team, and Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star.

Starring and executive produced by Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show was developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner, and is inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

The first season dealt with sexism and misogyny in the workplace, which was exposed when the fictional Morning Show’s Mitch Kessler (Carrell) is fired following allegations of sexual harassment. That incident throws the show into chaos, with Alex fearing the network plans to replace her with the younger Bradley.

Something of an awards darling, the first season won the Critics Choice Award at the Emmy’s and earned Billy Crudup a win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Following that, Aniston earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

Season two of The Morning Show premieres on September 17, with new episodes releasing weekly after that.