The Grinch is getting a bloody horror movie makeover this Christmas

Are you more of a Halloween person, or a Christmas person? Either way – or even if you love both equally – there’s a new Grinch movie which has you covered. The Grinch has a long history as one of the most iconic and recognisable fiction characters associated with Christmas time and Christmas movies.

Perhaps the most famous adaptation of the Grinch is How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with Jim Carrey as the green-haired grump. The character’s most recent outing was the animated movie simply titled The Grinch, in which the character was voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, and continued his tradition of pouring cold water over the festive fun.

Now, that’s all set to change as the Grinch is due to receive a bloody twist. Bloody Disgusting reports that XYZ Films will be releasing a Grinch movie titled The Mean One. It will be a complete reinvention of The Grinch story, and will be a bloody, bold, slasher horror movie.

Fans of the Christmas movie genre and the horror movie genre will undoubtedly be intrigued by the news. While Christmas is normally dominated by cozy, cutesy family movies, this could provide some much needed relief. What’s more, if you’re excited for the horror movie, you really don’t have long to wait.

The Mean One will be releasing later this year, in the middle of the festive season. That, coupled with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and the new David Harbour Christmas action movie Violent Night, means that anyone with a thirst for blood will be sure to have a particularly fun Christmas time, this year.

For more blood related fun, check out our guide to the best Vampire movies.