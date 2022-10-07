Rings of Power: Where is The Stranger going?

Where is The Stranger going? The Stranger is one of the most mysterious figures in Middle-earth right now. At the end of every episode of the fantasy series Rings of Power, the audience is left asking two questions. First, where is Sauron? Second, who is The Stranger?

The Stranger was introduced in Rings of Power with a very dramatic entrance. He was shot down to Middle-earth like a meteor, wrapped in flames. Since then, he has been following along with The Harfoots, assisted by Nori Brandyfoot. It hasn’t all been plain sailing, though, and the three white cloaks have also been searching for the mysterious figure.

Now, in the latest episode, after bringing the Harfoots into too much danger, The Stranger was expelled by the Hobbits and is no longer tagging along with them. He was sent on his way by Sadoc Burrows, but where is The Stranger going next?

Where is The Stranger going?

After causing the Harfoots too much trouble, The Stranger left the group of Hobbits. It isn’t explicitly clear where he’s going, or what he’s getting up to, but Sadoc Burrows pointed him in the direction of Greenwood the Great.

We’re going to dig deeper into that, so now’s the time to get out your map of Middle-earth. Speaking to The Stranger, the Hobbit said “They call it Greenwood the Great. Keep your head down, and your eye on that line of cliffs. You’ll find the big-folk settlements on the far side. With any luck, the people there can help you find your stars.”

As it stands, what Sadoc Burrows is telling The Stranger to do isn’t completely clear. He could be telling The Stranger to go to Greenwood the Great itself (which later becomes Mirkwood, as seen in the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings movies), or, he could be telling The Stranger to go around it to the ‘big-folk’ settlements outside of Greenwood. It’s also not clear what those settlements are, because we don’t know where the Harfoots are themselves.

So, what does that tell us about The Stranger and his plan? Well, clearly The Stranger has interest in the stars, as was established in earlier episodes. But, like so much to do with the character, we don’t know why, and he don’t know what he plans to do with information about the stars.

Whatever his plan is, and wherever he’s going, we’re sure it’ll become much more clear as Rings of Power wraps up its first season with its upcoming final episode.

For more deep dives into the land of Middle-earth, check out our guide to the Numenoreans.