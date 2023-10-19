We’re hiring! The Loadout is looking for a new editor

Here at The Digital Fix, we are totally obsessed with film and television, but there are people out there who prefer to lose themselves in the world of a videogame rather than a movie, apparently. If you are one of those people, then Network N Media may have the perfect role for you.
Our sister site, The Loadout, is a one-stop-shop for all you could possibly want to know about the latest consoles and videogames, but it needs a new leader. If you want to rule the gaming galaxy as the new editor of The Loadout, check out the job details below and get in touch.
Editor – The Loadout
- Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid
- Closing date: October 31, 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: Circa £42k
Working for Network N Media
We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.
Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:
- 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays
- Celebration Leave – A day off to celebrate your birthday, or another special annual event that’s personal to you
- Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision
- Auto-enrolment pension
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Techscheme
- Cyclescheme
- Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties
Discounted gift card scheme
The Role
We’re looking for an experienced editor and manager to spearhead The Loadout, an exciting Network N Media brand focused on console gaming. You’ll get to manage and develop our talented team of in-house writers; expand and manage our existing pool of freelance writers; ensure all published content is of the highest quality; develop and execute editorial strategies to grow the site; commission work using a freelance budget; and ensure that The Loadout is the preferred destination for console gaming fans.
You’ll coordinate your team across major releases and events, provide regular Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content feedback, represent The Loadout at external events, plan and manage content pyramids, build and maintain key relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers and publishers, and experiment with new content strategies to drive authority of the site and tap into important audiences.
You’ll get to work for one of the fastest growing media businesses in the UK and US, in the ever evolving and exciting world of gaming, technology and geek culture. We have huge ambitions for The Loadout, and we’re looking for someone who is keen to take ownership of the role and spearhead the brand’s growth in a fast-paced and competitive market.
This is the perfect role for an experienced editor who’s looking to take on a fresh challenge.
You will be responsible for:
- Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines
- Writing evergreen content, including buyers guides, and reviews
- Writing news to drive authority of site and maximise Google News and Discover opportunities
- Developing, executing, and optimising editorial strategies to grow the monthly userbase and pageviews of the website
- Working with Group Editor and senior leadership team to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content
- Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen and ecommerce content, and working with the ecommerce team to achieve this
- Managing The Loadout staff writers, ensuring that they are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated
- Ensuring team members are trained and kept up to date on SEO best practices and internal process changes
- Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings
- Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers
- Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes
- Improving the standing of The Loadout in the eyes of both its audience and the industry, through quality content, networking, and outreach
- Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publishers
- Representing The Loadout and Network N Media at industry events
- Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.
- Other as requested by the Group Editor or senior leadership team
Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviours):
- Some experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or tech brands
- Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a tech or gaming-focused publication
- Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for consoles and console gaming (especially PlayStation and Xbox titles)
- Ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends
- Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings and Google News
- A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content
- Committed to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning etc
- A track record of having grown an online audience
- Previous experience managing a team or freelancers
- Inclusive leadership style
- Established contacts book across the gaming industries
- A proactive work ethic, with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets
- Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar
- Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework
If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a covering letter and a CV. Your cover letter must include samples or links to previous work which demonstrate your writing style.
We look forward to hearing from you, and may the Force be with you!