Where can I watch The Godfather?

Where can you watch The Godfather? It’s one of the best movies ever made, a bonafide masterpiece, that helped to redefine the gangster genre. We’re talking, of course, about The Godfather, the first part of Francis Ford Coppola’s criminal epic that tracks the trials and tribulations of the Corleone family.

Spanning decades, The Godfather tracks Michael Corleone’s (Al Pacino) transformation from war hero to a murderous and ruthless mafia boss guided, reluctantly, by his ageing father, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). Along the way, there are brutal killings, shocking betrayals, and even a christening or two (Michael literally is a godfather).

It’s impossible to understate how well received The Godfather was when it was released in 1972, and it’s still widely considered one of the greatest movies ever made by a number of critics. But how can you watch The Godfather? Well, the good news is it’s is available to stream in the UK and the US for free; here’s where you can watch Michael’s shocking transformation for yourself.

Where can you watch The Godfather (UK)?

Netflix: No

Prime Video: Rent (£2.49)/Buy (£7.99)

Paramount Plus: No

Virgin Go: Yes

Apple TV Plus: Rent (£3.49)/Buy (£7.99)

Disney Plus: No

NOW: Yes

Sky Movies: Yes

Rakuten: Rent (£2.49)/Buy (£7.99)

YouTube: Rent (£2.49)/Buy (£7.99)

Where can you watch The Godfather (US)?

Netflix: No

Prime Video: Rent ($2.99)/Buy ($9.99)

Paramount Plus: Yes

Apple TV Plus: Rent ($3.99)/Buy ($12.99)

Disney Plus: No

Redbox: ($2.99)/Buy ($9.99)

YouTube: Rent ($2.99)/Buy ($9.99)