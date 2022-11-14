Greta Gerwig reportedly making new Narnia movies for Netflix

Rumours are beginning to circulate that Netflix are hoping to recruit Greta Gerwig to make the first two movies in a new Chronicles of Narnia saga. The first book in the fantasy series, The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe, has been adapted four times – into TV series in the 1960s and 1980s, an animated movie in 1979, and into a big-budget live-action movie in 2005.

There are seven novels in CS Lewis’ book series. The second, third and fourth books – Prince Caspian, The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, and The Silver Chair – were turned into TV series in 1989-1990 too. Prince Caspian also became a movie in 2008, starring Ben Barnes in the titular role, and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader followed in 2010. The second and third books also feature fan favourite character Reepicheep the brave mouse.

Netflix announced it was teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company in a multi-year deal where they could produce series and movies based on the beloved books back in 2018. Then a year later, Netflix announced that Matthew Alrich had boarded the franchise as a “creative architect” and would oversee all development moving forward.

Greta Gerwig very much in-demand at the moment as an actress, writer, and director. She is starring in Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, set for release on December 30. She is currently in post-production on Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which she wrote and directed. She also wrote the script for the live-action Disney remake Snow White, which is scheduled for release in 2024.

It seems surprising that Netflix would be making movies rather than a TV series based on the Chronicles of Narnia, but we don’t know anything for sure yet. Lewis’ book series, published between 1950-1956, is widely regarded as a Christian allegory, with the lion Aslan being a Christ-like figure.

While we wait for confirmed details from Netflix regarding the Chronicles of Narnia, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.