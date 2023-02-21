The Winchesters bringing back another favourite Supernatural character

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters‘ first season only has 13 episodes, but it has been running since October 11, 2022 and won’t be finished until March 7, 2023. Something that fans of the romantic horror series do have to look forward to though, is another fan-favourite character returning in episode 12 – which will air on February 28.

Ruth Connell is set to return as the witch we all know and love – Rowena. Rowena joined Supernatural in its 10th season, and ended up in some of the best Supernatural episodes, eventually becoming one of Dean and Sam’s main allies. She even sacrificed herself in the final season to help the brothers save the world. But with The Winchesters being a prequel to Supernatural, it means that anyone of a certain age can pop up.

Her character description is as follows (via EW); “A natural-born witch with immense power, Rowena has been outwitting all who wish her ill since the 17th century — even death itself. Be it magic, vengeance, or a fine vintage wine, Rowena always gets what she wants — and no friend or foe can stand in her way.”

Connell is set to guest-star on episode 12 of The Winchesters, which will serve as the first season’s penultimate episode. Connell is the latest Supernatural alum to appear on the prequel series, which previously saw the return of Richard Speight Jr. as Loki and a brief cameo from Rob Benedict (who might have been Chuck?). Jensen Ackles is a producer and narrator on the fantasy series.

It’s not currently known if there will be a second season of The Winchesters. The series follows Dean and Sam’s parents – John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they meet and begin to form their relationship while demon-hunting.

