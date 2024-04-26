If you thought the golden age of same-day movie tie-in game releases was over, think again. Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is a new free-to-play fighting game inspired by the revenge flick, Boy Kills World. In a fun media crossover, South African game development studio Talent Digital Art, has gone ahead and made a sequel to the fictional game you just saw in the cool action movie. But rather than let it be a simple, throwaway tie-in, they went the distance and built an easy-to-pick-up but difficult-to-master, 2.5D fighting game dripping with style. DOWNLOAD NOW

Available on iOS, Android, and Steam, Super Dragon Punch Force 3 features a simple five-button layout; four principal attack buttons, and a special move button. Players can easily string button presses together into unique character combos making the game very accessible. But knowing the right time to unleash these combos represents an engaging skill ceiling for those looking to sink their teeth into the mechanical depth associated with fighting games.

The gorgeous splash screen you see when you fire up the game gives you a small taste of its distinct art style. Its diegetic menus ooze personality and this dedication to bold and colorful visuals carries throughout the game. The fighting animations of the characters are fast and fluid offering visceral visual feedback, making it an absolute joy to watch your character smack your opponents silly with special moves. With a diverse roster of interesting characters, it’s fun to experiment and find which ones best fit your playstyle.

Ranging from fast, rushdown-type characters, like Marlo; to hefty grapplers, like Wally; and zoner-types with unique movesets, like Jace.

The game is already building up a dedicated fan base, with a thoughtfully set up Discord server and community that is encouraging discussions between the devs and players. With a clear emphasis on community and player-verses-player matches, Super Dragon Punch Force 3 makes it super easy to get to the action and jump into bouts with others around the globe.

Speaking of action, Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is the sequel to the fictional game Super Dragon Punch Force 2, which features in the film now released film, Boy Kills World.

This delirious collage of action, comedy, and bloodshed stars Bill Skarsgård (last seen as the scene-chewing baddie in John Wick Chapter 4 — the film series that has made revenge fashionable again) in the titular role of Boy. Boy is a child who loves to play videogames, but is torn from this idyllic existence when his family is brutally murdered in front of him. Left deaf and mute, he is taken in by a mysterious man in the jungle who trains him to be an impossibly ripped combat machine. Boy then sets out on a path to enact his revenge on a quirky and deliciously evil host of villains in the most over-the-top way possible.

You may have heard this set up before, but the fun twist to Boy Kills World is that Boy decides to style his inner voice on the announcer from his favorite videogame, Super Dragon Punch Force 2. H. Jon Benjamin (the voice of Bob from Bob’s Burgers) is the voice of Boy’s inner monologue, so while the film blasts with kinetic violence, it balances itself with H. Jon Benjamin’s iconic deadpan delivery. DOWNLOAD NOW

Your next question might come in the form of, “Ok, cool sounding movie, but how is Super Dragon Punch Force 3 a sequel, and what about Super Dragon Punch Force 1?” Well, because Boy and June27, who are both characters from Boy Kills World, appear in Super Dragon Punch Force 3, it stands to reason that the game is a continuation of its universe. As for Super Dragon Punch Force 1, I don’t have an answer on that score. Perhaps it’s a game that was only released in Japan — the Japan from the film.

If you’re a fan of fighting games that look great and play even better, Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is totally worth your time. It’s also free-to-play, so there is nothing holding you back from downloading it and going a few rounds with your friends. If Boy Kills World gives you a taste for revenge, you could just wait until your mates keep beating you, leading you to eventually snap, get good in your own training montage, and then obliterate them with Boy’s 1-1-1-1-4-4 combo — you’re welcome for that little tip.

You can download and play Super Dragon Punch Force 3 on iOS, Android, and Steam today.