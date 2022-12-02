Solo writer wants more Emilia Clarke in Star Wars

Jonathan Kasdan, the writer of Solo: A Star Wars Story, is currently attacking another legacy character in the new Willow series. He is still thinking about the characters who were introduced in Solo, as it had a fairly high-profile cast including Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. One character Kasdan would definitely like to see more of is Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan says; “Before I got involved and before anyone was involved, my dad (Lawrence Kasdan) was really passionate about creating a different kind of femme fatale in the Star Wars universe, someone who was sincerely morally ambiguous.”

“Qi’ra had grown up very hard, she’d had a life that forced her to become a survivor, and she was going to have to make tough choices that Han [Alden Ehrenreich] couldn’t quite make. Even in the final moments of his life, Han was always going to be undone by his humanism and his heart, but Qi’ra was on the other side of the line.”

“So what I thought Emilia brought to it wonderfully is that she’s not evil or duplicitous. She’s a survivor and she’s maneuvering through all these different powerful entities to get to the end of the game.”

“As the years have gone by and there has been more Star Wars, my enthusiasm for doing more Solo has waned only because there’s so much great Star Wars out there right now. But the thing that I would love to revisit is the relationship between the two of them, because there’s so much fun and complexity to be found in the relationship between Han and Qi’ra.”

“In recent months, I have been intrigued by the wonderful Werewolf by Night as a potential form of storytelling on Disney Plus. So I would love to see Lucasfilm embrace a short-form novella version for telling some of their stories. That certainly seems like a place where future stories about those characters [such as Qi’ra] could live.”

