Obi-Wan Kenobi connection to Fallen Order is just coincidence

The Disney Plus series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has seen both new and old faces in the Star Wars franchise return to our screens. However, one new character, Moses Ingram’s Reva, the Third Sister, has caused many fans to look towards the larger Star Wars canon when watching this show. More specifically, many have drawn connections to the videogame, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Published by Electronic Arts, Fallen Order takes place five years after the events of the Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith. In the game, we are introduced to another inquisitor, Second Sister, who has a surprisingly similar backstory and arc to Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi. For fans who may not know, Reva, is an antagonist who hates the Jedi master (Ewan McGregor) due to her experience as a youngling, and spends most of the show trying to track him down.

But, before we all get excited and start linking together the story from the Disney Plus series and the 2019 game, Obi-Wan Kenobi writer Stuart Beattie revealed to The Direct the similarities between Reva and Trilla Suduri are purely a coincidence.

“So I hadn’t played Fallen Order. I wrote this initially in 2017, so that was before I played Fallen Order. I then played Fallen Order and was like, ‘Oh, wow, this is Reva!’ No, look, it’s just coincidence,” he said.

“I wanted to create a new character because I didn’t want to be bound by any canon with any of the others that have already been discussed,” Beattie continued, “And I wanted freedom to take her where I wanted to take her. So that’s why I created her, for this story. ”

“And that’s the other thing too, we’re already using so many characters in established canon with Obi, Darth, Owen, Beru… So I was looking to create someone new.”

Although Fallen Order and Obi-Wan Kenobi may not be connected, there is still hope for the videogame’s sequel. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after the events of the first game, meaning that it falls around the same time period when the Disney show takes place.

However, fans will have to wait until the game releases in 2023 before they start piecing together more connections. In the meantime, you can now watch all the episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi exclusively on Disney Plus.