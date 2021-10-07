Get your own interactive Star Wars droid at less than half price

Whether you’ve been a fan since the original Star Wars back in ‘77 or discovered a galaxy far, far away with the release of Rise of Skywalker, one thing’s for sure: all of us have wanted our own droid companion at some point or another.

Fans will remember D-O as the quirky little droid who joined Rey on her adventure in Star Wars Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker. His comically nervous disposition and interactions with BB-8 made him a popular addition to the final movie, and this offer gives you the chance to bring him into your home to stay.

But with Star Wars merchandise occasionally being on the expensive side, they aren’t the most accessible of pop culture sidekicks. However, don’t despair: this remote controlled D-O droid is now reduced to less than half its original price at Best Buy, meaning you can live your best droid buddy life for just $24.99.

Whether you're an avid collector yourself, or are looking for Star Wars gift ideas for a fan in your life, D-O is a great addition to the collection. The simple controller is easy to use, meaning that anyone can pick it up and have hours of fun driving D-O around the house – you can even make him spin on the spot. This is a great toy which looks just like D-O did in the movie and he even makes authentic droid sounds.

We’re not sure how long stocks will last, but we suspect this opportunity will have passed in just a few days. This deal’s part of Best Buy’s clearance sale, meaning it won’t be back once the current stocks are sold out.