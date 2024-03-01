Rocky has a cameo from this Star Trek actor

One of the best known and loved Star Trek actors is Michael Dorn, who has appeared in more TV episodes and films than any other actor in the franchise. As he plays a Klingon, he is not an actor who gets recognised much and he can pop up in other roles without people, maybe even Trekkies, realising that it’s him.

It turns out that Dorn’s first onscreen role was actually in a film which is now a revered classic, and considered one of the best sports movies of all time – Rocky. He had an uncredited role as one of Apollo Creed’s bodyguards, and you have to be particularly eagle-eyed to spot him in the background of a scene in Creed’s office. With Dorn being 6 foot 3, it makes sense that his first role would involve him being physically imposing.

This was around a decade before he started playing Worf in Star Trek – The Next Generation. He would go onto appear in 175 episodes of TNG, and 102 episodes of Deep Space Nine, as well as in five Star Trek movies.

In April 2022, it was announced that he would be reprising his role as Worf in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. Having already made 282 appearances as the character, a few more this is a walk in the park for Dorn.

You can watch the Rocky scene that Michael Dorn appears in in this YouTube clip below;

Now, check out our guide to the best sci-fi series.