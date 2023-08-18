Star Trek’s Seven of Nine and Janeway were in another sci-fi series

Two fan favorite Star Trek actresses – Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Kate Mulgrew (Captain Janeway) were both in another, little-known sci-fi series together. And what’s more, Odo (Rene Auberjonois) and Data (Brent Spiner) were also in the series! The show in question is called Warehouse 13 and ran for five seasons, from 2009-2014.

Warehouse 13 was a Syfy network series about a secret warehouse that houses important historical artifacts that have magical or supernatural properties. Some of these objects included Lewis Carroll’s looking glass, which contained an evil entity called Alice, Marilyn Monroe’s hairbrush which turns hair platinum blonde, Edgar Allen Poe’s notebook and pen which can turn whatever you write into reality, and Pavlov’s bell which makes dogs surround you.

As well as Ryan and Mulgrew having an adopted mother/daughter dynamic, playing two of the best Star Trek characters in Star Trek Voyager, they also played relatives in Warehouse 13 – of main character Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock). Mulgrew played Jane Lattimer (we think his mother) and Ryan played his ex-wife Amanda Lattimer. Auberjonois played a character called Hugo Miller and Spiner played Brother Adrian.

It may come as a surprise to Star Trek fans that Ryan and Mulgrew chose to appear in another sci-fi series together, and as relatives, no less. The pair allegedly had a fractious relationship on set. When Mulgrew joined the cast of Warehouse 13, she told Sci-Fi Pulse; “First of all, I think Syfy has become a wonderful network. And Warehouse 13, in particular, has been an absolutely remarkable experience — wonderful for me in every conceivable way.”

Jeri Ryan told The Mary Sue that she was happy to be playing a human in Warehouse 13 “This one is human, so she’s a little closer to my own reality than other sci-fi characters that I’ve played in the past.” Speaking further of working in science fiction, she said; “You get to do a lot of stuff in that genre that you don’t really get to do in typical drama or comedy. That’s one of the reasons you become an actress, is to do as many different things as you can and live as many different lives as you can. It’s fun to do a role where you suspend belief a bit …”

