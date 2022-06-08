Star Trek 4 is close to production, says Paramount

Brian Robbins, head of the Paramount film studio, says that they are “deep into” plans with J.J. Abrams for the next Star Trek movie and “getting close to the starting line.” Robbins and Abrams surprised everyone – including the cast, it seems – by announcing that Star Trek 4 would be going ahead in February.

Since the last Star Trek movie – Beyond – was released in 2016, the Trekkie-verse has vastly expanded on television. Shows currently airing include Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, Prodigy and Strange New Worlds. It is probably this appetite for all things Trek that has led to Star Trek 4 ploughing ahead, after several failed attempts to get it off the ground.

Chris Pine was once deemed too expensive for a fourth movie, but he is probably now considered worth the investment. Whether Chris Hemsworth – who also cannot be cheap – will return as Pine’s father (which was the original plan for a fourth movie) remains to be seen. Cast-members including Zoe Saldana (Uhura) and Karl Urban (Bones) have expressed excitement about returning to their roles. It goes without saying that Anton Yelchin (Chekov) will be sadly missed.

Speaking to Variety about the success of Top Gun: Maverick, among other things, Robbins said; “We’re deep into it with J.J. Abrams, and it feels like we’re getting close to the starting line and excited about where we’re going creatively. I’m a research nerd, and what the data tells me is that the audience wants that cast in this movie.”

Paramount will need to get a move on if they do want to start production before the end of 2022, and release the movie in 2023. Lens flare negotiations with Abrams are probably well underway. Robbins is shrewdly strategising which franchises to invest in, and Star Trek is clearly one of them.

