Mark Hamill wanted to be Spider-Man: Homecoming villain

Mark Hamill has pretty much perfected the art of playing both heroes and villains at this point, with his legendary role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, and his iconic vocal performance as Batman villain the Joker in various animated movies and animated series. But, it turns out the veteran actor would love to be part of the MCU, and he had his heart set on a very specific Spider-Man villain role.

Although Hamill is best known for his key role in the Star Wars movies, he has enjoyed a prolific career in the world of voice acting. He’s ventured into the world of the DC animated universe on numerous occasions, taking up a range of different roles, but his most notable vocal performance is certainly that of the Clown Prince of Crime.

The Joker actor has faced off against the Dark Knight in multiple Batman movies, but he also has his sights set on taking down another iconic hero. Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes in 2017, the actor admitted he was interested in the role of MCU character Vulture in the first Spider-Man movie.

“I had my fingers crossed that Michael Keaton would turn down the Vulture,” Hamill explained. “There’s not a lot of villainous roles for senior citizens, so I had my eyes on the Vulture,” he added.

Of course, Michael Keaton did not turn down that role, and he did a very good job of playing the avian adversary in the MCU movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. He has even reprised this role more recently in the much-maligned Morbius.

Hamill is clearly very keen on joining the MCU timeline, as he played it safe when asked who would win a fight between the Avengers and the Jedi: “Listen, I don’t wanna jeopardise any potential roles I might have in a future Marvel film.”

Mark Hamill wanted to play the Vulture in #SpiderManHomecoming Which #MCU character would you like to see him play? pic.twitter.com/blMSj5cy9f — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 17, 2017

Ultimately, Hamill believes that result would depend on the House of Mouse: “Who knows what would happen. It would probably depend on a flip of a coin, because [Disney] own both franchises. I don’t know who they would favour.”