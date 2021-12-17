Network N is hiring a full-time script writer – apply today

Network N is looking for a new passionate and talented script writer to join its creative team. They’ll be expected to write video scripts and copy about videogames, films, TV, tech, as well as our Most Wanted series. The ideal candidate should have knowledge of the major video platforms as well as social media spaces like Facebook and TikTok.

As part of their duties, the script writer will work with both the video and editorial teams to plan and produce video and web story scripts for Network N’s owned-and-operated website brands, including The Digital Fix, PCGamesN, The Loadout, Wargamer, and Pocket Tactics. They will also ensure that our video and written content are distributed across our syndication and social platforms to help us reach the widest possible audience.

This is a remote position available to all eligible candidates. However, you will occasionally be summoned to Bath, the home of our great new office, to work directly with your team. Don’t worry, it’s worth the trip, and they pay for your expenses. Sound good? Well, check out the full details below.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: Script Writer

Location: Bath, or remotely within the UK

Salary: £22k per year

Closing date: January 4, 2022

The Role

You will work with the Video and Editorial teams to plan and produce video and web story scripts for Network N’s owned-and-operated website brands, as well as bespoke video scripts for our Most Wanted series across Publisher Collective partner websites. Ensure that both our video and written content is distributed across our syndication and social platforms to the widest audience possible.

Responsibilities

Planning and writing weekly video and web story content for Network N’s owned-and-operated brands, and our Most Wanted series

Writing high-quality video scripts to deadline

Adhering to our guidelines for style and tone

Working with the Editorial teams to ensure that video and web story content is relevant

Working with the Video team to provide capture or footage links where necessary

Uploading completed videos to relevant platforms

Reacting to industry trends and engaging with our existing audiences

Supervising the production of translated content when required

Supporting audience growth objectives across relevant platforms

Tracking the performance of video content via weekly and monthly reports

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc

Other tasks as requested by the Deputy Editor or Editor

Requirements

Previous experience working with video

A good knowledge of the main video platforms

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A good understanding of the videogame industry and its various audiences

A good understanding of social media and video platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, etc.

An analytical approach, proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

A strong work ethic and a positive attitude

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply

If the above sounds like you, please send us a CV, a cover letter, and a recent writing sample via the official job ad. If it doesn’t sound like you, apply anyway – you’ll never know what you’re capable of until you try!

Working for Network N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including: