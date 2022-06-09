Matthew Lillard is renting out the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo

It is time to pack your bags and grab your Scooby Snacks because the classic Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo is officially listed on Airbnb. That’s right; you now have the chance to sleep inside the iconic van from the 2002 live-action movie (aka peak cinema).

Matthew Lillard himself, who played Shaggy in the comedy movie, is “hosting” the Airbnb, and to celebrate this pop culture experience package has worked with the company in a variety of promotional material – including a photoshoot on top of a decked out and comfy looking Mystery Machine. The inside of the van has been transformed into a cosy living space, complete with lava lamps and bright coloured patterns that, as Shaggy would say, are “far out, man.”

Airbnb posted a statement from Lillard to celebrate the listing on its website. “Zoinks! It’s been 20 years since I played Shaggy (TM) in the first live-action Scooby-Doo film by Warner Bros, but his spirit has been with me since,” he says. “To celebrate, I’m throwing it back to 2002 with a totally groovy stay in the gang’s beloved Mystery Machine, monsters not included.”

While sleeping in the van is exciting enough, the stay in the Mystery Machine also includes a variety of extras.

Guests will receive a virtual greeting from Lillard, and have access to all-you-can-eat snacks and a selection of meals featured in the live-action movies, such as eggplant burgers.

Mystery games will also be provided, and of course, any Scooby-Doo movie marathons will be catered for. Any fans or Y2K enthusiasts will probably agree with us that this sounds like a dream come true, as staying in a piece of millennial movie history doesn’t come about often.

Booking opens at 13:00 EST on Thursday, June 16, for three stays on June 24, 25, and 26.