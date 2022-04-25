Natasha Lyonne has Marlon Brando’s Scary Movie 2 cameo

Star of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll, Natasha Lyonne has revealed that she has something that every cinephile is dying to see in her possession. In a recent interview, the actor shared that following her role in the 2001 horror movie, she has Marlon Brando’s Scary Movie 2 cameo on tape.

In the 2000s movie that is a parody of the horror genre, Lyonne played the part of a possessed young girl, meant to resemble Regan MacNeil from the famed fantasy movie The Exorcist. In the scene, she is joined by two priests played by Andy Richter and James Woods. However, initially, legendary star Marlon Brando was up for the part of Wood’s character, Father McFeely, who would attempt and subsequently fail to remove the demon from Lyonne’s character while feeling up her chest.

Due to health concerns, Brando had to drop out of the production, but Lyonne managed to snag the footage from the scenes he did film with her, so his Scary Movie 2 contributions weren’t lost forever.

“I have a VHS copy of the dailies that I got because Marlon Brando’s final role — sadly for him, but luckily for me — is doing this Exorcist opening teaser,” Lyonne said speaking with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know what he was thinking, really. I mean, why would he do that.”

Lyonne went on to recall working with the star, explaining how despite having Brando feel her chest, she felt that ‘showbiz was A-okay’ at that moment.

“So, I had Brando with the earpiece and the hand on the boob, the makeup, and ‘The power of Christ compels you,’ and not to curse, but, ‘Your mother sucks cocks in hell,’ and so on,” she says. “This was all happening at once, and I remember like, ‘You know, showbiz is all right.’ In that moment, showbiz was A-OK.”

While it is a pity that Marlon Brando never got his big Scary Movie 2 debut, fans can rest easy knowing that he left an impact on all his co-stars until the very end of his career.

Lyonne can next be heard in the upcoming DC animated movie The League of Super-Pets, which is set to release in theatres on July 29, 2022.