New Saw movie coming Halloween 2023

Buckle up horror movie fans because Jigsaw is returning to the big screen with a new set of deadly games. Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that a new Saw movie is in the works and is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, 2023 – just in time for the spooky season.

The upcoming thriller movie will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who in the past helmed both Saw 6 and Saw: The Final Chapter. Seeing Greutert return to the scary franchise is welcome news, as his past entries are some of the most beloved in the IP, and considering how he also acted as an editor on a number of Saw movies – including the original 2004 flick – few creatives know the horror series as well as he does.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said (via Bloody Disgusting). “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw 6, which is still one of the fans; favourites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

The upcoming film is the tenth movie in the Saw franchise and comes after the box-office success that was Darren Bousman’s Spiral: From the Book of Saw – which grossed over $40 million.

Currently, plot details on Saw 10 are being kept under wraps, and it is unclear if the film will be a sequel to the recent spin-off Spiral, or follow its own path.

While we wait on updates, here are our list of the best monster movies and the best zombie movies of all time.