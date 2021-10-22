Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a woman on the set of new movie

Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and injured the director on the set of his new movie, Rust. New Mexico authorities confirmed that sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Bonanza Creek Ranch after receiving an emergency call about a shooting on set.

Following the incident, the authorities released a statement, as reported by the BBC, about the shooting. “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust,” it read. “Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

“Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel,” it continued. “Mr Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St Vincent regional medical centre where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.” No charges have been filed in regard to this incident, although the investigation remains open and active. Baldwin came in to talk to officers voluntarily and he left after speaking to them.

In a statement, Rust Movies Productions LLC paid tribute to Hutchins.

“The entire cast and crew have been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy,” it read. “We send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones.” They also confirmed that production had halted on the movie, adding counselling would be provided for those who needed it.

Tributes to Hutchins have rolled in across social media. James Gunn tweeted: “My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Adam Egypt Mortimer, the director who worked with Hutchins on the movie Archenemy, wrote on Twitter: “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

Archenemy star Joe Manganiello also shared his thoughts on the incident. “I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age,” he tweeted. “Gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

The family of Brandon Lee, who died after being shot on the set of The Crow in 1993, have paid their condolences to Hutchins. “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust, they tweeted from an account run by Lee’s sister Shannon. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”