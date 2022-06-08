Ray Liotta’s final TV role revealed in Black Bird trailer

Apple TV has released a trailer for their upcoming crime series Black Bird starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser. Based on a true crime book called In With the Devil, Egerton plays a prisoner named Jimmy who tries to get information out of a fellow inmate in return for his freedom. Ray Liotta plays Jimmy’s father, a cop named Big Jim, in one of his final roles.

The synopsis is as follows; “Inspired by actual events, when high school football hero and decorated policeman’s son Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, he is given the choice of a lifetime — enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no possibility of parole.”

“Keene quickly realises his only way out is to elicit a confession and find out where the bodies of several young girls are buried before Hall’s appeal goes through. But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar?”

The creator of the show is Dennis Lehane, who has had five of his novels adapted into movies – Mystic River, Gone Baby Gone, Shutter Island, The Drop and Live by Night. Lehane has also been involved in several television series, including The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Black Bird is based on the book In With the Devil – A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene (who Egerton plays) and Hillel Levin.

You can watch the trailer for Black Bird below;

Black Bird is Ray Liotta’s last television role, as he sadly passed away at the end of May 2022. He has at least one upcoming film role as well – Cocaine Bear – directed by Elizabeth Banks and also starring O’Shea Jackson Jr, Keri Russell, and Alden Ehrenreich. It’s about a drug runner who crashes a plane, which is full of cocaine, and a black bear who finds the drug stash…and eats it.

If you’re a fan of true crime, check out our guide to the best thriller movies.