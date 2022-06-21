Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers wants to be Popeye

Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers is continuing to explore the ‘Otherside’ of the entertainment industry after appearing as a bounty hunter in Disney Plus sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and based on his latest tweet, it looks like Popeye might be next on his list.

Popeye the Sailor Man was created in 1929 by E.C. Sagar, first appearing in his Thimble Theatre comic strip. The character proved so popular, the strip was renamed Popeye a number of years later. In the ’30s, Popeye was the centre of a number of animated movies, and was also the star of a range of locally-produced animated series between the ’50s and 2004.

The plot and characterisation of Popeye varies depending on the medium, but broadly, the beloved family movie character is a gruff sailor who, upon eating spinach, gains super-strength and becomes invulnerable. A live-action Popeye movie musical was made in 1980. Directed by Robert Altman, it starred Robin Williams as the sailor and Shelley Duvall as his love interest, Olive Oyl.

Another animated adaptation of Popeye has been in development hell for the last decade, with Sony originally announcing the film in 2012. Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, rumours swirled that Jim Carrey and Amy Adams were on board to voice the sailor and Olive Oyl, although Sony later claimed that this casting news was false.

The project hasn’t been officially cancelled, so maybe the thing Sony needs is a little bit of pepper in its spinach, with Flea tweeting on June 19, “If a good director decides to make a Popeye movie, I’m your man.”

If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man. — Flea (@flea333) June 19, 2022

Fans in turn seemed to be enthusiastic, with one user describing a Flea-fronted Popeye as “legendary”, so let’s hope Sony take note!