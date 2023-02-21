Pokemon anime series finale has a cameo “everyone wants to see”

Pokémon fans the world over are reaching fever pitch with excitement because Ash Ketchum’s final season as the reigning Pokémon champion is approaching. Everyone is wondering which monsters Ash will face in his swan song episode, and now we’ve now been told that there’s at least one “that everyone wants to see.”

A new update regarding the final season of the long-running anime series comes from Kunihiko Yuyama, a veteran director of the Pokémon anime. Recently, the exec spoke with Otomedia (via comicbook.com) and touched upon a little tease for Aim to Be a Pokémon Master.

According to the director, Pokémon ‘farewell to Ash’ season will feature “that Pokémon everyone wants to see.” Of course, the exec could not mention the monster by name, but Yuyama stressed the Pokémon would show up in the show’s climax. So as you can imagine, fans are sharing who they hope it will be online. These include Ho-Oh – which would be a throwback to Ash’s origins decades ago, and a nice full-circle moment for him. Greninja and Mewtwo are also options that are being bandied about.

Fans won’t have too long to wait for more Pokémon, because a new series with new lead characters – the dual protagonists Liko and Roy will begin on April 14. Replacing Pikachu (sob) will also be a wide range of canon creatures, such as “Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet videogames, as well as the Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza in its Shiny form.”

But Ash Ketchum bowing out really is the end of an era that began 25 years ago in 1997. He did, at least, finally manage to achieve his dream of becoming the Pokémon World Champion recently.

