We’re hiring! PCGamesN and TheLoadout are looking for new editors

Editor – PCGamesN

Location: Fully remote (within the UK only) or Hybrid

Fully remote (within the UK only) or Hybrid Closing Date: June 4, 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

June 4, 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Full-time, Permanent Salary: £42,000

The Role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and passionate PC gamer to lead the charge on a new chapter for PCGamesN. Here, you’ll have a chance to put your own stamp on one of the leading PC gaming sites in the world while working with our talented in-house team to take the site to new heights.

You’ll be expected to lead and develop the site’s existing in-house team of writers and section editors, as well as its large pool of freelancers, all while developing and optimizing editorial strategies to ensure that PCGamesN is remembered as the best destination for all things PC gaming.

To achieve that goal, you’ll be expected to keep a close eye on all published content, ensuring that standards are met, and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) best practice is followed. You’ll also be required to keep tabs on emerging trends, uncovering what’s hot and what’s not in the PC gaming space, and developing opportunities around that with PRs, developers, and publishers.

This is the perfect opportunity to join one of the biggest PC gaming sites in the world, and we welcome applications from experienced editors or successful deputy editors that want to take a step up in their career.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high-quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines

Developing, executing, and optimizing editorial strategies to grow the monthly user base and pageviews of the website

Managing the PCGamesN editorial team, ensuring they are performing their roles at the highest level and remain happy and motivated

Working with cell leaders to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content

Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings

Staying on top of and training team members in SEO best practices and internal process changes

Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen content

Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers

Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes

Improving the standing of PCGamesN in the eyes of both its audience and the industry through quality content, networking, and outreach

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publishers

Representing PCGamesN and Network N Media at industry events

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Group Editors or senior leadership team

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviors):​

Substantial and demonstrable experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or entertainment brands

Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for PC gaming and hardware

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a PC-focused publication

Ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends

Experience of optimizing content for discoverability best practices, across both organic search rankings and Google News

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practices across all content

Committed to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including

Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning, etc

A track record of having grown an online audience

Previous and demonstrable experience in people management

Established contacts book across the PC gaming industry

A proactive work ethic with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework

Editor – The Loadout

Location: Fully remote (within the UK only) or Hybrid

Fully remote (within the UK only) or Hybrid Closing Date: June 4, 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

June 4, 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Full-time, Permanent Salary: £42,000

The Role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and manager to spearhead The Loadout, an exciting Network N Media brand focused on console gaming. You’ll get to manage and develop our talented team of in-house writers; expand and manage our existing pool of freelance writers; ensure all published content is of the highest quality; develop and execute editorial strategies to grow the site; commission work using a freelance budget; and ensure that The Loadout is the preferred destination for console gaming fans.

You’ll coordinate your team across major releases and events, provide regular Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content feedback, represent The Loadout at external events, plan and manage content pyramids, build and maintain key relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers and publishers, and experiment with new content strategies to drive authority of the site and tap into important audiences.

You’ll get to work for one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and the US, in the ever-evolving and exciting world of gaming, technology, and geek culture. We have huge ambitions for The Loadout, and we’re looking for someone who is keen to take ownership of the role and spearhead the brand’s growth in a fast-paced and competitive market.

This is the perfect role for either an experienced editor, or for a successful deputy editor to take the step up into a managerial role.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published content, ensuring high-quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines

Writing evergreen content, including buyers’ guides, and reviews

Writing news to drive the authority of the site and maximize Google News and

Discover opportunities

Developing, executing, and optimizing editorial strategies to grow the monthly userbase and pageviews of the website

Planning and managing content pyramids around key evergreen content

Growing and managing a pool of trusted freelancers

Commissioning work, managing a freelance budget, and ensuring invoices are submitted on time and according to company processes

Improving the standing of The Loadout in the eyes of both its audience and the industry through quality content, networking, and outreach

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, manufacturers, developers, and publishers

Representing The Loadout and Network N Media at industry events

Ensuring team members are trained and kept up to date on SEO best practices and internal process changes

Managing The Loadout staff writers, ensuring that they are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated

Working with Group Editor and senior leadership team to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content

Leading weekly 1:1s and team meetings

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

Other as requested by the Group Editor or senior leadership team ​

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviors):

Previous experience in management positions, preferably at established online gaming or tech brands

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a tech-focused publication

Knowledge of the gaming industry and a passion for consoles and gaming

Ability to identify and capitalize on emerging trends

Experience of optimizing content for discoverability best practices across both organic search rankings and Google News

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practices across all content

Committed to following company processes, and using the company’s workflow tools and resources correctly and effectively, including

Asana, GSuite, LinkedIn Learning, etc

A track record of having grown an online audience

Previous successful experience managing people

Established contacts book across tech and gaming industries

A proactive work ethic with a drive to succeed and hit shared targets

Clear ambition and a desire to continually raise the bar

Meets requirements of MGT 3 on our progression framework

We look forward to hearing from you, and may the odds be in your favor!