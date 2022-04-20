PCGamesN is looking for multiple writers and editors

While we usually enjoy musing about movies, we here at The Digital Fix are always partial to a spot of gaming, too. Well, if you’re also crazy about computer games, our sister site PCGamesN may well have a role for you, as they launch a huge hiring spree with the aim of hiring multiple new writers and editors to their team.

PCGamesN is growing all the time and is seeking writers with a passion for videogames, that can take on the latest gaming news and releases. PCGamesN also needs editors with a keen eye for copy and a strong sense of SEO. This latest hiring spree represents an exciting new round of investment in the site. Regardless of the role you’re going for, playing lots of PC games is half the battle, but you’ll also need to be an outstanding and speedy writer.

While all roles are based in the UK, you don’t actually need to live near the recently refurbished Bath HQ to apply. In fact, PCGamesN welcomes remote applicants from further afield within the UK. Local candidates should expect to come into the office at least twice a week. Remote workers are asked to visit the office once per month, but the company will pay for all travel, accommodation, and dining expenses.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though PCGamesN is particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

How to apply

You can apply to any of our roles by sending a covering letter and CV through our careers link, or by following the links below:

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices, including Women, Diversity, and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

To anyone applying, we wish you the best of luck and hope to welcome you into the Network N Media family soon.