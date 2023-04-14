Owen Wilson lost his Rolling Stones ticket for this hilarious reason

If you’re a Hollywood star, you’re not going to get star-struck very often. But often, movie stars will be in awe of rock stars. This is the case for Owen Wilson, and the first gig he ever went to see was the Rolling Stones in 1980. Being a Hollywood star comes with privileges, and the richer you are, the more free stuff you’re given. In Wilson’s case he was gifted an All-Access Pass to the Rolling Stones that was good for life.

But, in a twist worthy of the best thriller movies, Wilson blew this enviable opportunity after just one concert, as he told James Corden on The Late Late Show; “I went to see the Rolling Stones in Argentina and I was kinda friendly with some of the band, and my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger. And we got these special laminates, kind of all-access, that were good for the rest of your life, that we got presented with.”

Like a charmed, but also clumsy and clueless superhero, Wilson immediately tried to test out the limits of his new-found powers; “‘I’m gonna walk over here and see if anybody stops me,’” he recalled thinking. “And no one would stop me any place, and I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, right there.”

“And then all of a sudden, he bolts, during Jumpin’ Jack Flash, and comes running down, and it turns out where I was was part of the stage a little bit, so I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous… And then someone came running over, [screaming], ‘Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!'”

Wilson continued, “And then I get a call the next morning from Mick’s security team: ‘Do you have that laminate? Okay, we’re gonna come over and pick it up.’ I get it. He [Jagger] has a show to do, he doesn’t need some bozo just cruising around, distracting him.” It doesn’t look as though Wilson is going to be invited to be part of any musicals anytime soon.

Wilson can now be seen in a Paint, a movie which definitely isn’t about Bob Ross. Check out our guide to the best comedy movies.