Amy Schumer explains controversial Kirsten Dunst Oscars joke

While everyone is talking about that one incident from the Oscars, there were plenty of other elements that also caused controversy in the lead up to, during and after the ceremony itself. The organisers wanted an exciting event that would have people buzzing, in order to bring in higher ratings. It turns out that most of the ‘innovations’ had people talking for mostly the wrong reasons.

The decision to award eight categories, including production design, editing and original score off-air was already upsetting movie lovers before the ceremony even started. The Oscar bigwigs have also gone back-and-forth on whether to have a host or not in recent years. This year, the compromise was to have three hosts – Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer.

Other elements that many have expressed displeasure with include a bizarrely jaunty In Memoriam section, and disrespect paid to many movies in general, especially animation. For an awards show that is supposed to be about celebrating the movie industry, there didn’t seem to be much time for lifting up the films that came out in the last year.

One slightly silly ‘controversy’ has been to a clearly rehearsed joke involving host Amy Schumer mistaking nominee Kirsten Dunst for a seat filler – people hired by the organisers to sit in seats vacated by famous celebrities who go to the bathroom, or are taken aside for a talking-to by Denzel Washington because they’ve just slapped Chris Rock.

After receiving some push-back for disrespecting Dunst, Schumer clarified on her Instagram; “Hey, I appreciate the love for Kirsten Dunst. I love her too! That was a choreographed bit she was in on. Wouldn’t disrespect that queen like that.”

Tensions have certainly been fraught since the ceremony, which has led to many people losing their sense of humour, it would seem.