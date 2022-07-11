Only Murders in the Building season 3 announced

Ahead of what will likely be a large number of Emmy nominations, Hulu has announced that Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a third season. The second season is currently airing, with new episodes on Tuesdays. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as true crime podcasters and amateur sleuths in an upmarket New York apartment building.

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan (Fogelman), John (Hoffman), Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

Season 2 cast members include Cara Delevingne, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Shirley MacLaine, and Amy Schumer. It is not yet known if any of these will return for season three, as who knows what the body count will be by the end of the season?

Steve Martin and Martin Short are old friends, who have co-starred in movies such as The Three Amigos (1986), and the two 1990s Father of the Bride movies. They were part of the 1980s comedy hey-day, alongside other SNL alums including Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Eddie Murphy. Steve Martin has hosted the Oscars three times, and the Only Murders trio were a popular choice to be the hosts in 2022…but alas, that did not come to fruition.

There’s been something of a revival in the murder mystery genre in recent years. There has been Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and later this year there will be See How They Run starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell.

