Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Grease star Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73. The news was announced on Newton-John’s official Facebook page by her husband, John Easterling. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the statement continued. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).”

While no official cause of death has been given, Newton-John was very open about her cancer diagnosis. The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and then again in 2013. In 2021 she revealed that she was living with stage-4 cancer during an interview on The Today Show.