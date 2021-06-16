Oculus Quest original getting Air Link wireless streaming

Wireless streaming is on the way for the original Oculus Quest. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, says that owners of the first wave of the VR headsets will get to enjoy the Air Link feature Quest 2 users have already had access to,

On a Facebook post about the v30 update being good for multitasking, Zuckerberg left a comment about the Air Link rollout. “Air Link for Quest 1 is coming,” it reads, captured by The Verge. The clip in question has Zuckerberg operating three curved monitors via his headset, and v30 is believed to allow you to create Guardian walls that are 15×15 meters, according to comments sent to UploadVR.

Air Link is a feature that arrived earlier this year that lets players wirelessly tether their headset to their PC using WiFi, eliminating the need for wires and cables linking the pieces of hardware. Since VR apps and games are getting more in-depth and immersive, having to be wary of tripping over something other than your own furniture can really hurt the atmosphere or workflow. Air Link sidesteps that, and it sounds like early adopters will soon have the option too.

In theory, v30 could lead to virtual areas of some magnitude, widening the scope of what creators can do when you’re using a headset. No release date was provided for v30, and Facebook wouldn’t comment on if v30 and Air Link for the original Quest may rollout together. We can only hope it’s soon, and they do.

