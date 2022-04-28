Jordan Peele explains meaning behind the title Nope

After Get Out and Us had an incredible $250 million combined performance at the box office, the world has been anxiously waiting for Jordan Peele’s next horror movie. Simply titled Nope, the thriller, which is set to be released 22 July 2022, has been shrouded in mystery thus far — but during a presentation at CinemaCon, Peele did give audiences a little bit of insight into what exactly the title of the scary movie means.

“The film is a ride,” Peele explained during the presentation. “The title speaks to the idea of the audience reacting to what they’re thinking and feeling in the theatre. When you tell people it’s a scary movie a lot of time they say ‘Nope’. So I want to acknowledge those people with the title and bring them in. This is about the person who thinks they don’t love the horror movie. To show them that maybe they do.”

He added, “I like titles that are into how the audience is feeling and reflect on what they are thinking and feeling in the theatre. I’m going to personally thrive on the amount of times that we hear ‘Nope’ in the theatre.”

Although a new trailer for Nope was revealed at the presentation, Peele requested for attendees and media outlets to stay quiet about what the footage contained for a few more weeks. “The discovery and the surprise of it is part of the fun,” he said. “Trailers will give you a taste, but we want to retain some of the mystery, so you can be satisfied going to the damn movie.”

Peele also revealed that he shot the film in 65 mm and IMAX, technology that allowed him to “capture incredible images” with new techniques which, according to him, have never been seen before.

The cast of Nope includes Daniel Kaluuya (who previously starred in Get Out), Keke Palmer, Euphoria‘s Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott and Steven Yeun.