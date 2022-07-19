Nope first reactions are in, and Jordan Peele’s done it again

When acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele first announced that he would be tackling a new thriller movie, it is safe to say that all of us cinephiles’ expectations were pretty dang high. Luckily, it looks like Peele’s upcoming feature Nope has risen to the challenge, as the film’s first reactions are, in short, overwhelmingly positive.

Peele has been taking Hollywood by storm ever since his 2017 debut horror movie Get Out. Having earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, the filmmaker kicked off his directorial career with a bang. His success with Get Out was later followed by the 2019 movie US – which earned a staggering $255 million at the worldwide box office. With two for two wins, Peele’s Nope – starring Daniel Kaluuya, and Keke Palmer – had some pretty big shoes to fill. Still, judging from the reception after Nope’s recent LA Premiere, Peele has managed to deliver on quality yet again.

Multiple critics have taken to social media to share the good Nope news, with Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub giving the film a “big thumbs up”.

You can see the reactions for Nope below: 

CNN entertainment business reporter Frank Pallotta dubbing the flick as “out of this world” – while also praising Peele as “a next-gen [John] Carpenter.”

Erik Davis from Fandango was equally enthused by the film, calling Nope “one of the best films” he has watched this year.

Daily Dead News managing editor Heather Wixson and People senior news editor Nigel Smith were also fans, praising the spectacle of the film and the thrills it supposedly inspires.

However, even among the see of positivity, some were unsure about Nope.

Hollywood Critics Association member Scott Menzel explained how he felt Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest in terms of storytelling.

Fans will have to wait to see Nope for themselves before they can form their own opinions. However, the first wave of high praise is a good sign that Peele has cracked out another winner.

Nope will release in the US on July 22, but UK fans will have to wait until August 12 before the cinematic UFOs hit their big screens.

Emma-Jane Betts

Staff Writer

Updated: Jul 19, 2022

Nope
Horror Thriller Movies
