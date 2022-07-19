Nope first reactions are in, and Jordan Peele’s done it again

When acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele first announced that he would be tackling a new thriller movie, it is safe to say that all of us cinephiles’ expectations were pretty dang high. Luckily, it looks like Peele’s upcoming feature Nope has risen to the challenge, as the film’s first reactions are, in short, overwhelmingly positive.

Peele has been taking Hollywood by storm ever since his 2017 debut horror movie Get Out. Having earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, the filmmaker kicked off his directorial career with a bang. His success with Get Out was later followed by the 2019 movie US – which earned a staggering $255 million at the worldwide box office. With two for two wins, Peele’s Nope – starring Daniel Kaluuya, and Keke Palmer – had some pretty big shoes to fill. Still, judging from the reception after Nope’s recent LA Premiere, Peele has managed to deliver on quality yet again.

Multiple critics have taken to social media to share the good Nope news, with Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub giving the film a “big thumbs up”.

You can see the reactions for Nope below:

Not going to spoil any aspect of @JordanPeele's #NopeMovie except to say *big* thumbs up. And cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema shot the movie using @IMAX cameras so if you're going to see #Nope see it in IMAX. Hoytema previously shot 'Tenet,' 'Dunkirk,' and 'Interstellar.' pic.twitter.com/92z9udtRMT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 19, 2022

CNN entertainment business reporter Frank Pallotta dubbing the flick as “out of this world” – while also praising Peele as “a next-gen [John] Carpenter.”

NOPE is out of this world. A monster mash with great performances (esp. Kaluuya) and a 50s sci-fi invasion motif. A spectacle about the horrors of spectacles. Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he’s a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don’t look up. pic.twitter.com/dGKwbXg0WF — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) July 19, 2022

Erik Davis from Fandango was equally enthused by the film, calling Nope “one of the best films” he has watched this year.

Jordan Peele’s #Nope is one of the best films I’ve watched this year! It’s frightening & ferocious, but also very funny & unlike any UFO movie you’ve ever seen. It is a wholly unique & VERY entertaining horror epic full of wild surprises & an unforgettable Keke Palmer performance pic.twitter.com/iua9HPt0RG — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 19, 2022

Daily Dead News managing editor Heather Wixson and People senior news editor Nigel Smith were also fans, praising the spectacle of the film and the thrills it supposedly inspires.

So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it. pic.twitter.com/qdcZIvsX5T — Heather Wixson (@MMEFXBook is available now!) (@thehorrorchick) July 19, 2022

#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again. — Nigel Smith (@nigelmfs) July 19, 2022

However, even among the see of positivity, some were unsure about Nope.

Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest. The first act is superb but by the second, it loses its footing and becomes a bad M. Night Shyamalan movie with Spielbergian elements. It lacks a sense of focus with a story that is never fully realized. #NopeMovie — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 19, 2022

Hollywood Critics Association member Scott Menzel explained how he felt Nope is Jordan Peele’s most ambitious film but also his weakest in terms of storytelling.

Fans will have to wait to see Nope for themselves before they can form their own opinions. However, the first wave of high praise is a good sign that Peele has cracked out another winner.

Nope will release in the US on July 22, but UK fans will have to wait until August 12 before the cinematic UFOs hit their big screens.