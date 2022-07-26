Nope cast all believe in aliens

Jordan Peele’s new thriller movie Nope seems to have extra-terrestrial life as its central antagonist. At the very least, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yuen, and Keke Palmer certainly seem to spend a lot of time running from unidentified flying objects. Naturally, they were asked about their stance on aliens, and all believe we are not alone in the universe.

CinePop presented the question, and they were unanimous in their responses. “Yeah, I do. I do believe in aliens. I do believe there’s something out there, [we] just haven’t seen it yet,” Kaluuya starts, Palmer adding: “Yep, I believe in aliens. I don’t know if it looks how we think it’s going to look, which I think is something cool that the film also plays with, but I definitely believe that there’s something there.”

Yeun is even more direct, because he’d like first contact to happen in his lifetime. “I want to see an alien. I want to see a spaceship. I want to see something,” he says. “I want to see lights in the air. I want to see a rocket. I don’t know, I just want to see it all. I want to see that.”

Looking at the images from the Webb telescope, absolutely full of galaxies, it’s hard not to agree. There has to be something out there, right? If we’re lucky, they’ll be nicer than many of what make up the best alien movies.

The characters of Nope have a more prescient threat on their hands, terrorised by something that’s masquerading as a cloud. Peele’s third feature-length directorial production continues the trend of Get Out and Us by being a high-concept story where nothing is as it seems. Is Nope a horror movie? That’s probably for you to decide.

Nope is out in the US now, and opens in the UK August 12.