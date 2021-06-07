Welcome to your all-new The Digital Fix

In the iconic words of General Obi-Wan Kenobi, “hello there”. You may have noticed there have been a few changes around here. The Digital Fix has had a little bit of a refresh, a regeneration you might say, courtesy of the good folks at Network N – the company behind PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, and Wargamer.

Our sleek new monochromatic look comes with a whole host of benefits (besides looking fantastic), meaning things will load faster, work better, and generally, the website will be a lot easier to use. Don’t worry though, just because we’ve had a glow up doesn’t mean we’re straying too far from the site’s original mission. The Digital Fix is still dedicated to bringing you exactly what you’ve come to expect from us, namely: high-quality editorial content about your favourite movies and TV shows including, reviews, news, opinion pieces, guides, lists, and more.

As well as delivering all the must-know entertainment news, we’ll also be a prime destination for home-tech enthusiasts by covering TVs, smart speakers, projectors, and other fancy home electronics. Basically, if it’s a cool affordable gadget for your house, we’ll be writing about it.

There have been a few changes behind the scenes, as well. Running the show will be our editor Tom (that’s me, I specialise in writing in third person). A lifelong nerd, I’ve spent my journalistic career insisting to my parents that having an in-depth knowledge of Star Wars and Spider-Man is a real job. Along the way, I’ve worked at UNILAD, the BBC, and moonlighted at Zavvi as a freelancer.

I won’t be alone, though – joining me as staff writers are Emma-Jane Betts and Anthony McGlynn. Emma’s our resident animation and horror expert, who knows more about Twin Peaks than David Lynch and special agent Dale Cooper combined. Anthony, meanwhile, is a master of the occult (well, he likes Supernatural) who rightly recognises Dawn of the Dead as the best zombie film of all time. He knows a thing or two about the MCU, too.

Emma and Anthony have a wealth of experience between them, having worked for IGN, The Upcoming, Wargamer, Variety, and PCGamesN, among many more.

Along with all the new guides, features, and news we’ve prepared for you, we’re also bringing across five years’ worth of legacy content from the old website – which you can find in our archive section – so all your favourite articles and stories still have a place on the brand new The Digital Fix.

You can learn more about the team by visiting our about us page, where you’ll also find everything you need to know about Network N. We can’t wait to talk movies, TV, and tech with you all.