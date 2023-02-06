Network N Media is hiring a group editor

Network N Media, The Digital Fix’s parent company, is looking to hire an experienced group editor to help manage the editorial teams and websites within our growing portfolio — including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, and The Digital Fix (that’s us).

The ideal candidate should have experience managing an online videogame or entertainment brand and will be expected to develop our talented in-house editors, grow our teams, help drive the growth of our established brands and launch new ones. Basically, your job will be to ensure we’re the best websites we can be.

The role pays a salary of circa £45-55,000 and can be either fully remote or you can choose to go ‘hybrid’ and spend two days a week in our office in Bath, England. You will need to meet the criteria for MGT Level 4 in Network N Media’s progression framework and be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start date. The job ad will be open until February 26, 2023, but we reserve the right to close it early if we get sufficient applications. So what are you waiting for? Apply now!

Role: Group Editor

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid

Closing Date: 26 February 2023 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: (Full-time, Permanent)

Salary: Circa £45 – 55k

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices, including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

Network N Media is one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and US and owns several world-class brands, including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, PCGameBenchmark, and The Digital Fix. We’re an ambitious, friendly company that celebrates passion, expertise, and nerdiness.

The Role

We’re looking for an experienced editor and manager to lead Network N Media’s portfolio of exciting owned media brands, including PCGamesN, The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, and The Digital Fix. You’ll get to manage and develop our talented in-house editors; grow our teams; develop and deploy strategies to drive the growth of our established brands and launch new ones; and ensure that our sites are the chosen destination of gaming, entertainment, and tech fans.

You’ll ensure that our brands are coordinated across major releases and events, provide regular Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) and content feedback, represent Network N Media at external events, develop and deploy a plan to expand our coverage hours, build a scalable freelance hub to manage hundreds of freelancers, oversee and maintain the freelance budget, support in the planning of content pyramids, and attend high-level strategic meetings as part of the Network N Leadership team.

You’ll get to work for one of the fastest-growing media businesses in the UK and US in the ever-evolving and interesting world of gaming, entertainment, technology, and geek culture. We have huge ambitions for our editorial brands and are looking for someone who is hungry to grow with the role and take ownership of some of our world-renowned sites.

This is the perfect role for either an experienced managing editor or for a successful site editor to take the step up into a senior managerial role.

You will be responsible for the following:

Growing our site visits, repeat visits, and pages per visit

Daily SEO feedback and notes to brand editors on how we can improve

Keeping abreast of and sharing with teams new insights on SEO

Developing content distribution beyond SEO

Ensuring all content is produced to best practice SEO and user experience requirements

Driving collaboration between brands to make the whole greater than the sum of its parts

Working with Publishing Director to build a team for content outside of UK office hours – to better serve US and weekend audiences

Working with Publishing Director to create Academy – a single program to onboard and train new full-time staff writers

Working with Publishing Director to create a freelance hub to enable us to work consistently with hundreds of contributors

Supporting and building teams for new editorial site launches

Building ways to drive repeat visits and lock audiences in

Supporting the planning of key content pyramids

Coordinating Network N Media’s content strategy across all brands, ensuring we capitalise on key events and opportunities

Managing a freelance budget and ensuring commissioning and invoicing is carried out according to agreed processes

Attending weekly team meetings and running weekly 1:1s with all editors

Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviours):​

Previous experience as an editor of a media brand (ideally in the gaming/technology/entertainment sector)

Previous experience in editorial content management and planning

Proven management skills, managing a team and delivering change through influence and tuition as much as direct command

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings, Discover, Google News, and other platforms

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Able to deliver presentations and undertake public speaking to a high standard, and communicate objectives, goals, and potential roadblocks to a diverse range of stakeholders

A passionate interest in videogames, gadgets, board games, movies/TV, and all things geeky

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in MGT level 4 in our progression framework (https://progression.network-n.com/management)

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a cover letter and a CV here.

Please also note that this role is based either Hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.