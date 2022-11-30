Network-N is hiring a Ecommerce Managing Editor – apply while you can!

Network-N is looking to grow its talented team, and is on the lookout for a new Ecommerce Managing Editor to create and manage ecommerce output across the company’s portfolio of exciting websites. So if you have a passion for buyer guides, fancy yourself an SEO and UX whiz, and thrive off hitting revenue targets, it’s time to get that CV handy.

Whether it be TV and film related pieces for us here at The Digital Fix or for the videogame experts over at other Network-N websites such as PCGamesN, you will be working across a wide scope of media – managing and fostering a team of dedicated ecommerce writers. The role is full-time, and is a hybrid contract – meaning that you can come into work in our lovely offices in Bath or crack on remotely in the UK (pretty handy, right?)

Applicants must have previous ecommerce experience working in gaming or at a technology brand. They must know their way around editorial content management and have the writing chops to produce sharp and engaging work that will stick out from the crowd. If that sounds right up your street – check out more details on the job below!

Role: Ecommerce Managing Editor

Location: Bath, or remotely within the UK

Salary: £55k per year

Closing date: December 4, 2022

The Role

Create and manage all ecommerce output across Network N Media’s portfolio of owned websites. Build and work with a team of in-house writers and freelancers to research, write, commission, and optimise a suite of buyers guides and other ecommerce content that will help our readers make informed purchasing decisions.

Work with the editorial teams to ensure that our buyers guides are backed by expert reviews, ensure that SEO and UX best practices are adhered to, and grow our ecommerce revenues against agreed targets.

Responsibilities:​

Coordinating Network N’s content strategy across all brands, with a particular focus on PCGamesN and GearNuke

Working with the leadership team (Publishing Director, Publisher – Special Projects, Executive Chairman, and CEO) to refine our content mix and strategies as they relate to ecommerce content

Growing our ecommerce revenues against agreed targets

Planning our ecommerce content pyramids, undertaking keyword research, competitor research, and implementing a system of updates and content management

Researching, planning, and creating and our most valuable tier-one buyers guides

Managing and growing a team of dedicated ecommerce writers, coordinating the production of all other buyers guides and ecommerce content

Managing a freelance budget and freelancers, commissioning ecommerce content

Ensuring all content is produced to best practice SEO and UX requirements

Working closely with the Ecommerce Manager to ensure optimised affiliation of products in buyers guides

Leading onboarding and education relating to e-commerce writing across the business, embedding best practices among teams

Monitoring Network N’s ecommerce internal linking strategy, and coordinating backlink outreach

Coordinating content strategies for key trading events including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day

Working with the wider editorial teams to devise, plan, and publish content that aligns with our overall strategy

Working with our technology teams to build out best in class buying advice templates and run a/b testing across our ecommerce content

Running weekly team meetings and fortnightly 1:1s

Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO

Requirements

Previous ecommerce experience working on a gaming/technology brand

Must have previous experience in editorial content management and planning, and ideally affiliate-focused content

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings and Google News

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a gaming publication

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Good presentation and communication skills

Previous experience managing a team or freelancers

An interest in PC gaming and hardware

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in MGT level 4 in our progression framework (https://progression.network-n.com/management)

How to apply

If the above sounds like you, please send us through a CV, a covering letter, and a recent writing sample via the official job ad. If it doesn’t sound like you, apply anyway – you’ll never know what you’re capable of until you try!

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

​

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

Good luck with your application!