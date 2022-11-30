Network N is hiring an ecommerce coordinator – apply while you can!

Network N is seeking to expand its ecommerce team with the addition of an ecommerce coordinator. The ecommerce coordinator will be reporting to the Ecommerce Managing Editor, and will be helping to coordinate and execute the ecommerce output across Network N’s portfolio of websites which includes PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, and more.

In the role you will be working to identify affiliate opportunities within the gaming and entertainment industries. You will also be maintaining and strengthening existing relationships, as well as looking to expand possibilities within these. You will be able to make use of our Bath central offices with a hybrid working arrangement, or work entirely remotely depending on your location.

A successful applicant will have experience working within the ecommerce industry, ideally within the video game and entertainment landscape. However, an applicant with less direct experience within this landscape could still be successful if they have passion and enthusiasm for the video game and entertainment industries, and the role that ecommerce can play within that. They will also have experience in writing a range of ecommerce-related content, with the ability to work with agility and flexibility. To learn more about the role, check out the detailed job specs and application process below:

Ecommerce coordinator

Role: Ecommerce coordinator

Location: Bath, or remotely within the UK

Salary: £25k per year

Closing date: December 10, 2022

The Role

In this role you will be part of a friendly, growing, and ambitious team, supporting the execution and delivery of Network N Media’s ecommerce strategy. Working with our Ecommerce Manager, Ecommerce Managing Editor, and editorial teams, you will help to build and strengthen our affiliate partnerships, expand our affiliate activity, identify affiliate opportunities that complement our brands, and work with our editors to coordinate their delivery.

You’ll build and maintain relationships with affiliate partners and help to negotiate payment rates, as well as working closely with the Publisher Collective sales team to support our brands and new business.

This role would suit those already working in an ecommerce role within the gaming industry, or someone with ecommerce experience from a different sector but with a passionate enthusiasm for gaming, gadgets, entertainment, and all things nerdy.

You will be responsible for:

Working with the ecommerce manager to manage relationships with our affiliate partners, as well as creating new ones

Updating and maintaining our affiliate product database

Liaising with affiliate partners to arrange exclusive offers, in-game content, and giveaways

Development of detailed product campaigns to promote key free-to-play games, best-selling products, and new releases from affiliate partners

Creation of ecommerce content decks and resources for affiliate proposals and network partners

Liaising with the Publisher Collective sales and Project N design teams on client expectations and affiliate integration on our content

Creating affiliate links and reports as requested by the ecommerce Manager and senior management

Working with our ecommerce writer to optimise ecomm content around core verticals

Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO

You will have:

Previous ecommerce experience, ideally working on a gaming or technology brand)

Previous experience in editorial content management and planning, and ideally affiliate-focused content

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across organic search rankings, Google News, and Google Discover

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a gaming publication

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Good presentation and interpersonal skills

An interest in gaming, gadgets, and entertainment

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in IC level 1 in our progression framework

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply

If you meet the criteria, or believe you are capable of fulfilling the role please apply though the listing on the Network N careers page.

Working for Network N and employment benefits.

At Network N, we’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal and progressive working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell!

We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Employment benefits that come with working at Network N include:

28 days holiday

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

Good luck with your application.