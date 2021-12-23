Network N is hiring a multiformat and entertainment publisher

Do you love entertainment? Does the idea of sitting down with a classic boxset or a brand new videogame fill you with indescribable joy? It does? Well then do we have the job for you!. Network N is looking to hire a new multiformat and entertainment publisher to help support The Digital Fix, The Loadout, and Pocket Tactics teams.

The ideal candidate will be an industry veteran who’ll work with the Publishing Director and the website editors to develop and execute new strategies for growth, help drive site awareness, and train brand editors to the highest possible standards. As part of that, they’ll be expected to manage each of the site editors – providing regular guidance, feedback, and pastoral care in fortnightly 1:1s – as well as work with the Sales Team, the Creative Studio, and the Ecommerce team to achieve objectives set for each quarter.

Our sister sites, PCGamesN, PCGameBenchmark, and Wargamer, will be looked after by another publisher (you can find that job role right here), although the expectations are the same. Sound good? Then check out the full details below.

All candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from BIPOC, LGBTQA+, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: Publisher – Multiformat & Entertainment

Location: Hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office)

​Closing Date: 23rd January 2021 – We reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received

​Type: (Full-time, Permanent)

Salary: £50k plus bonus scheme

Working for Network N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

We are a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team, and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We are based in Bath but are open to taking-on remote employees within the UK too.

The Role

Manage the editorial teams of The Loadout, Pocket Tactics, and The Digital Fix, and oversee new launches or acquisitions in multiformat and entertainment. Work with the Publishing Director and brand editors to develop growth-focused editorial strategies, and ensure their successful execution. Liaise with the Sales Team, Creative Studio, E-commerce, and other members of the Publishing Management Team in order to achieve the department’s overall objectives, both editorial and commercial.

You will be responsible for:

Working with brand editors to grow traffic in line with agreed targets

Working with the Publishing Director to develop, refine, and ensure the execution of brand strategies for Pocket Tactics, The Digital Fix, and The Loadout

Representing the brands to clients, PRs, publishers, and other relevant parties, with a particular focus on driving awareness of them and boosting stature

Staying abreast of, and regularly researching, competitors in order to identify gaps in the market and opportunities to gain audience share

Working with the Sales Team to drive new business and identify opportunities, including the proactive pitching and delivery of commercial programmes

Liaising with Creative Studio and the Sales Team to ensure the successful delivery of sponsored content campaigns

Working with the Head of Audience Development and video team to deliver profitable video content across the brands

Working with the Ecommerce Editor to maximise revenue and opportunities across the brands

Identifying and pitching opportunities to develop tool sites around existing brand content as well as forthcoming games and products

Ensuring adherence to brand guidelines and maintaining a high bar for quality across The Loadout, The Digital Fix, and Pocket Tactics

Managing the site editors and providing guidance, feedback, and pastoral care both in weekly 1:1 meetings and ad-hoc

Managing brand budgets

Keeping abreast of SEO and publishing trends and best practices

Training and developing our site editors, deputy editors, and cell leaders to the highest possible standards

Other tasks as requested by the Publishing Director

You will be expected to:

Grow site traffic

Ensure consistently high editorial standards across all published content

Provide pastoral care and fortnightly 1:1s with brand editors

Run monthly cell meetings with the teams

Occasionally sub-edit copy, as well as create documentation

Scope and facilitate the delivery of at least one major editorial commercial programme per quarter

Forecast and manage departmental budgets

Recruit, onboard, and train new editorial teams as required

Use the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc.

You will have/be:

Substantial and demonstrable experience in senior editorial roles

A demonstrable track record for improving and growing online brands

Experience managing editorial teams and budgets

Experience of working with or within a sales team

Experience of successfully delivering promoted content work

Knowledge of online publishing best practises and SEO

High editorial standards, exceptional organisation, and a keen eye for detail

Proactivity and strong work ethic

A passion for videogames, TV, and movies

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply with a covering letter and CV. You can apply for the role here.

Please also note that this role is based in our offices in Bath on a hybrid contract, with a minimum expectation of two days per week in the office.