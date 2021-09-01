Scorpion fights Ultra Instinct Shaggy in new Mortal Kombat opening

If you’re a fan of anime series Dragon Ball Super, you probably know what Ultra Instinct is. You may also know who Norville Rogers, better known as Shaggy to his mystery-solving friends, is? What you might not know, though, is the legend of Ultra Instinct Shaggy, the most powerful martial artist in any fictional universe.

Joking aside, Ultra Instinct Shaggy is basically an internet meme that was created in 2017 after user Midya posted a video titled ‘Ultra Instinct Remix featuring Shaggy’ on YouTube. The short video showed a clip from the animated movie Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur where Shaggy battles some bikers and humiliates them.

Instead of the usual soundtrack, though, Midya had replaced the music with the ‘Ultimate Battle’ theme from the Dragon Ball Super soundtrack. This is the music that plays when Goku assumes his most powerful form, known as Ultra Instinct. People on the internet loved the video, and it quickly went viral, with many proclaiming that Scooby Doo’s Shaggy was, in fact, the most powerful fictional character of all time.

As is so often the way fans took things a step further, modding Shaggy into several Dragon Ball games and petitioning Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to make him a DLC character in Mortal Kombat.

THEY MADE ULTRA INSTINCT SHAGGY CANON?! pic.twitter.com/5cU9hHy8Q8 — Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) August 31, 2021

Those pleas, unfortunately, fell on deaf ears and like so many internet memes, Ultra Instinct Shaggy’s popularity slowly faded away. Until now. Yes, when will people learn not to doubt Shaggy’s incredible power because he’s made an appearance in the Mortal Kombat world. Unfortunately, it’s not in a game. It’s during the intro for the new animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

In the short clip Shaggy, surrounded by a shimmering green glow signifying his limitless potential, appears and grabs Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion by the neck before pulling him off the screen for what we can only assume is the worst beating of the yellow ninja’s life. Watch out Goku, Ultra Instinct Shaggy is canon, and he’s coming for you.