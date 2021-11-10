Monster High live-action movie in production at Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon and Mattel have announced that the Monster High live-action movie has officially started production. Based on Mattel’s popular toy line of spooky-themed dolls, the upcoming musical movie will premiere in 2022, along with a new animated series based in the same universe.

Monster High follows a group of fashionable teens based on classic characters from horror movies, such as vampires, werewolves and Frankenstein’s monster. Directed by Todd Holland (Malcolm in the Middle), the live-action film will be the second reboot of Monster High. Originally the dolls starred in their own web series in 2010, before receiving an update to their origin stories and designs in 2016, and now they are coming into the digital age.

Written by Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series) and duo Billy Eddy and Matt Eddy (Teen Beach Movie), Holland’s flick will see the monster teens adapted for the modern day and usher the franchise into a new generation. The star-studded cast for the upcoming adaptation includes the likes of Miia Harris (Just Beyond) as Clawdeen Wolf; Ceci Balagot (Dispatches from Elsewhere) as Frankie Stein; and Nayah Damasen (Grey’s Anatomy) as Draculaura. Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) will take on the role of Cleo de Nile, and Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) will play Lagoona Blue.

You can read the official synopsis for Monster High below: “Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day.”

Currently, there is no set release date for the live-action Monster High movie. However, since production has now started, we can expect updates soon. We will be sure to keep you posted as we learn more. In the meantime, here is our list of the best monster movies of all time.