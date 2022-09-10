Marvel Studios announces which MCU characters are on the Thunderbolts

We have an official announcement on the MCU characters who will make up the Thunderbolts team of anti-heroes.

The Thunderbolts are essentially the MCU’s version of the DCEU‘s Suicide Squad. The Thunderbolts superhero movie has been in the works for a while, and there’s been plenty of speculation about which characters will be on the team.

Now, it’s officially been announced that the names on the team are: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, Julia Louis-Drefus’s Val, and Wyatt Russell’s US Agent.

There aren’t any names on the roster that’ll come as a huge shock to fans, and it’s interesting that so many of the characters have already shared the screen together.

This could help the team to feel more coherent than DCEU’s attempt at an anti-hero superhero movie, a lots of audiences will have already connected with the characters.

No plot details were revealed about the movie, but it was confirmed that the movie will begin filming early in 2o23. This means that a 2024 release continues to be likely.

[More as we get it]