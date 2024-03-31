The prototype Sam Raimi Green Goblin mask is still terrifying

An Instagram post from a movie prop collector has revealed that the prototype Green Goblin mask from Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man film is still in mint condition – and still terrifying.

Hearty explains that it was a prototype Green Goblin design, made before Willem Dafoe was even cast, which shows that the character could have gone in quite a different direction. The mask was developed by Stan Winston Studios, and Amalgamated Dynamics – who would go on to work on Spider-Man 2 and 3.

The Green Goblin mask features huge pointed ears and protruding, bulbous orange eyes that would have been operated by animatronics – arguably a more creepy look than the final design we saw in Raimi’s movie. The mask was apparently dropped due to being uncomfortable and taking a long time to apply.