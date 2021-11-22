Keanu Reeves says joining the MCU “would be an honour”

Both fans and Marvel head honcho himself, Kevin Feige are desperate for Keanu Reeves to join the MCU in some capacity, but it just hasn’t happened yet. When recently responding to fan questions for Esquire, Reeves gave a typically Keanuesque response when asked about joining the MCU; “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done.”

He continued; “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

In 2019, Feige told ComicBook that he talks to Reeves “for almost every film we make. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Scheduling conflicts with John Wick 3 reportedly led to Reeves passing on the role of Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel, which ultimately went to Jude Law. Reeves has also been rumoured for the Kraven role in upcoming TV show Moon Knight (starring Oscar Isaac).

In the extremely cute and wholesome video – it involves Keanu, so what else would it be? – Reeves also discusses the fact that he’s technically been “married” to Winona Ryder since Bram Stoker’s Dracula, how he’d love to play John Constantine again, and working with Al Pacino and Sandra Bullock. He also said it was “bonkers” to kiss Paul Abdul on the lips in 1991’s Rush Rush video.

Reeves will, of course, next be seen in two hotly-anticipated sequels – The Matrix 4 (coming in December 2021) and John Wick 4 (expected in May 2022).

He continues to charm the internet on an almost daily basis, with today’s heartwarming story concerning a surprise gift of champagne and truffles for his Speed co-star Sandra Bullock.

Keanu Reeves being folded into the MCU seems inevitable, but we’ll just have to wait and see…