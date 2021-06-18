Suicide Squad director James Gunn asked Marvel and DC about doing a crossover

James Gunn tried to do the impossible and bring together two feuding families, Marvel and DC. OK, it’s not quite Romeo and Juliet, but according to Gunn himself, when asked by a fan about a crossover, he admitted he’d “casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC” about a potential Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad team-up.

Unfortunately, Gunn almost immediately poured cold water on the idea, saying he doesn’t think it’s likely, but he doesn’t think it’s as impossible an idea as we might believe. That said, he warned that crossovers should never come at the expense of a strong story which suggests he wouldn’t be willing to do it just for the sake of doing it.

The idea of a Marvel and DC crossover has some precedence. The esteemed comic publishers joined forces in the Nineties and early Aughts to publish DC vs Marvel and JLA/Avengers, respectively. Those crazy series saw all sorts of comic nonsense like Wonder Woman lifting Mjolnir, Superman wielding Captain America’s shield, and Darkseid gaining possession of the Infinity Gauntlet.

I’ve casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story. https://t.co/mJ8GQzSI4j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 17, 2021

Unfortunately for fans of giant crossovers, that was before Marvel and DC became the cinematic juggernauts they are now. It’s easy enough to draw Superman and Iron man hanging out, but the reality is that negotiating actors contracts, sorting joint financing, and unpicking the tangled web of licensing, means the chances of a big-screen crossover are slim. Still, the fact Gunn’s mentioned it, and no one outright said no, offers a sliver of hope for those who want to see these comic book titans crossover on the silver screen.

One franchise Marvel definitely won’t be crossing over with, though, is Star Wars. Kevin Feige shot down the idea in an interview with Yahoo, saying: “I don’t think there’s any reason for it.”

