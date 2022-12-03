The internet has noticed something really weird in the Avengers movies

The Avengers movies are the absolute pinnacle of the MCU – packed to the brim with epic action sequences, heart, and drama. But now the internet has just noticed something strange about the last two Avengers MCU movies.

Reflecting back on the superhero movie franchise, the first two Avengers movies almost seem quaint. They were about a very specific threat, and focussed almost exclusively on the main core of the Avengers team. That all changed with Infinity War.

Infinity War introduced the long-anticipated MCU character Thanos as the big villain, and he posed a universe-spanning threat promising to wipe out half of all life. That larger villain was joined by an expanded roster of superheroes to combat him, and Infinity War and Endgame saw the introduction of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Avengers team.

But now, the internet has noticed something very unusual about Infinity War specifically; and it’s to do with Drax and Thanos. On Twitter, a post saying “How bizarre is it that they never even spoke to eachother in Infinity War or Endgame?” has gone viral.

And, they have a point. Drax’s story through the Guardians movies (which will conclude with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) centred around seeking revenge for his family, who were killed at the command of Thanos. While Thanos has no reason to know who Drax was, Drax had a burning hatred for Thanos.

That does make it seem strange, then, that when Drax’s story had been about confronting Thanos when the opportunity was presented the two never even spoke. At one point in the movie, Drax does shout the mad titan’s name, and he is involved in the mission to pull the infinity gauntlet of him, but that’s all.

What's even stranger is that no one really noticed the big omission up until now. Perhaps, it's only with Drax back in the spotlight that people are paying closer attention to the twists and turns of his story.